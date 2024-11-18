Hyderabad Hosts Historic Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Conclave for Justice and Equality

Hyderabad: The Wadi-e-Huda Grounds at Pahadi Shareef turned into a vibrant epicenter of purpose and unity on Saturday evening as thousands gathered to attend Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Cadre Convention. Held from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM on November 16, the event marked a historic moment, with over 15,000 JIH members joined by 10,000 associates and supporters from Telangana and neighboring states.

The gathering was part of the larger 5th All-India Members Conclave, themed Justice and Equality, held from November 15 to 17, 2024. Unlike previous public events, this conclave was exclusively for JIH members, associates, and supporters, led by the organization’s central leadership.

The venue mirrored a sea of humanity, as men, women, and children from diverse backgrounds stood shoulder to shoulder. Special arrangements ensured equal representation, with women comprising half the attendees. Around 50–70 buses were arranged from 25 local JIH units in Hyderabad to facilitate participation. An additional 500 volunteers worked tirelessly to manage arrangements and crowd control at the Convention.

The grounds also featured various stalls offering books, calligraphic decors, food, clothing, and other products, further enriching the experience for participants. Over three days, discussions addressed national, community, and global issues, offering intellectual and spiritual engagement.

The conclave focused on fostering interfaith harmony, human rights, and socio-economic development. JIH President Mr Syed Sadatullah Husaini delivered a powerful speech urging members to reaffirm their commitment to truth, justice, and accountability while emphasizing the importance of spiritual strength and mutual support.

The IDRAK Tahreek Showcase was a key attraction, highlighting over 100 grassroots initiatives by JIH in areas like education, healthcare, social justice, and interfaith dialogue, demonstrating the organization’s impact across India.The conclave adopted 18 resolutions, addressing pressing national and global concerns. Key highlights included:

Concerns Over Communalism: Expressed alarm over rising hostility against Muslims, institutional decline, and erosion of democratic values in India. Rejection of the Waqf Bill: Called for its outright rejection, citing its potential harm to public interests.

Support for Palestinian Rights: Condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, urging the Indian government to strengthen its historic pro-Palestinian stance.Appeal for National Unity: Urged Indian citizens to reject divisive agendas and unite against exploitation, corruption, and injustice. Global Peace Advocacy: Highlighted the adverse impact of ongoing wars, appealing for international action to safeguard humanity and resources.

The conclave also encouraged Indian Muslims to counter anti-Islam propaganda, remain steadfast in faith, and actively contribute to national progress despite challenges. A Vision for a Just Society: The Hyderabad conclave symbolized JIH’s unwavering commitment to fostering justice, equality, and societal harmony. Through intellectual deliberations and grassroots initiatives, the event underscored the collective mission of building a fair and inclusive world. This gathering will undoubtedly remain a milestone in JIH’s journey, inspiring its members and supporters to continue striving for a just and peaceful society.