Hyderabad Hosts Historic PKL Kickoff: The Battle of Breath Takes Centre Stage as Season 11 Is Set for a Grand Opening

Hyderabad: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to return with a bang, as Season 11 kicks off on Friday, October 18. The much-anticipated Battle of Breath will begin with an exciting clash between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The grand launch event took place at Hyatt Place in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, attended by PKL Commissioner and Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports, Anupam Goswami, along with team captains Pawan Sehrawat (Telugu Titans) and Pardeep Narwal (Bengaluru Bulls). Captains of the remaining 10 teams were also present to mark the official start of the season.

One of the highlights of the day was an exhibition match featuring the PKL captains and a team of prominent creators, organized in partnership with Meta. Big Nerds, Hardik Banga, Sidhant Sarfare, and Ashish Singh were among the famous creators present, bringing a fresh and exciting dynamic to the game.

Reflecting on the journey of the PKL, Anupam Goswami stated, “The first decade of the PKL has been a remarkable achievement. Our focus now is to use our experience to prepare for the next phase and build on our success. Players have received great support, and the confidence with which they represent kabaddi is one of our standout achievements. As we continue this journey, the aim is to take kabaddi to newer horizons. International interest in PKL has significantly grown, and we remain committed to putting our fans first.”

Telugu Titans’ captain Pawan Sehrawat expressed his excitement for the opening match: “I’m thrilled that we will play the first game of the season in Hyderabad, in front of our home fans. The support has always been incredible, and we are confident we will receive the same energy from our fans as we take the mat. The team is in great shape, and we are ready to perform.”

Bengaluru Bulls’ captain Pardeep Narwal, returning to the team where he made his PKL debut, said, “Season 11 will be massive. We have prepared thoroughly during the pre-season, and our team is balanced and focused on starting with a strong performance.”

PKL 11 began with a historic auction, where eight players were sold for over INR 1 crore. After the Titans and Bulls face off on Friday, U Mumba’s Sunil Kumar—now the most expensive Indian defender in PKL history at INR 1.015 crore—will lead his team in the second match of the night against the fierce raider Naveen Kumar from Dabang Delhi K.C.

This season, the PKL returns to a three-city format, starting at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, from October 18 to November 9. The action will then shift to the Noida Indoor Stadium from November 10 to December 1, before concluding at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 3 to December 24.

As PKL moves into its 11th season, the focus on fan engagement remains stronger than ever. This season, superfans will experience unforgettable moments both digitally and in-stadium. PKL will continue to create immersive experiences that deepen fans’ connection to the league.

For all updates on the Pro Kabaddi League, visit www.prokabaddi.com, download the official PKL app, or follow @prokabaddi on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X. Season 11 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from October 18. Fans can also find exclusive content on PKL’s WhatsApp channel.