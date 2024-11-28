Hyderabad Hosts Sankalp Divas with Sonu Sood, Highlighting Community Impact and Giving Back

Hyderabad: Sankalp Divas was celebrated with grandeur at Lalitha Kala Thoranam, Public Gardens in Hyderabad, as the Suchir India Foundation brought together over 2,000 special children, 50 NGOs, and representatives from adopted villages to highlight the transformative power of social change and philanthropy. The event, which emphasized community empowerment and social welfare, served as a platform to recognize and honor the contributions of individuals and organizations working towards making a positive difference in society.

Sonu Sood Receives Sankalp Kiron Puraskar for Philanthropy

A special highlight of the day was the presence of renowned actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood, who was awarded the prestigious Sankalp Kiron Puraskar for his exceptional contributions to social causes. Sonu Sood has become a symbol of compassion and humanity, especially for his tireless efforts to help migrant workers, provide educational opportunities, and support healthcare initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. His humanitarian work has earned him the admiration of millions across India, making him the perfect recipient of the award, which honors individuals who dedicate their lives to serving underprivileged communities.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the Sankalp Kiron Puraskar. The real reward lies in being able to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most,” said Sonu Sood during the ceremony.

Event Highlights

The Sankalp Divas celebration featured several key moments and initiatives:

2000 Special Children : The event celebrated the resilience and courage of children with special needs, recognizing their strength and contributions to society.

: The event celebrated the resilience and courage of children with special needs, recognizing their strength and contributions to society. 50 NGOs : Over 50 non-governmental organizations were honored for their outstanding work in driving social change, supporting communities, and empowering marginalized groups across the country.

: Over 50 non-governmental organizations were honored for their outstanding work in driving social change, supporting communities, and empowering marginalized groups across the country. 2 Adopted Villages: The event highlighted the positive transformation of two villages adopted by the Suchir India Foundation. These villages have seen remarkable improvements in areas like education, healthcare, and sustainable development, demonstrating the foundation’s commitment to uplifting rural communities.

Distinguished Guests and Support

The celebration also featured the presence of H.E. Nikolay Yankov, Ambassador of Bulgaria to India, who addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of international collaboration in promoting social welfare and development. His remarks underscored the need for global partnerships in tackling the world’s most pressing challenges.

Hosted by Lion Dr. Kiron

The event was hosted by Lion Dr. Kiron, a respected figure in social work, known for his tireless efforts in organizing initiatives aimed at empowering children, women, and marginalized communities. Dr. Kiron has played an instrumental role in driving the success of Sankalp Divas and other charitable initiatives.

Volunteer Support and Live Broadcast

The Suchir India Foundation also called for 50 volunteers to assist with the event, offering them dinner and appreciation certificates as a token of gratitude for their invaluable contribution. For those unable to attend in person, the event was broadcast live on the SuchirIndia YouTube Channel, allowing people worldwide to witness this celebration of purpose, compassion, and community empowerment.

Join the Movement

Sankalp Divas was not just an event but a movement, bringing together individuals, organizations, and communities dedicated to creating positive change. The Suchir India Foundation encourages more people to get involved in their mission of social welfare and empowerment.

To volunteer, or for more information about the event and upcoming initiatives, contact:

Tarun Sir : 9966754157

: 9966754157 Abhi: 9951310517

Visit the Suchir India Foundation’s website at www.suchirindiafoundation.in and follow them on social media at @suchirindia for updates and opportunities to contribute to the cause.

With its inspiring message of service and compassion, Sankalp Divas continues to shine as a beacon of hope and change in the world.