Hyderabad’s New Safety Net: HYDRAA and GHMC Join Forces to Tackle Urban Hazards

In a coordinated effort to tackle seasonal and emergency challenges in Hyderabad, officials from HYDRAA and GHMC held a high-level review meeting on Tuesday. The focus was on monsoon preparedness and fire accident prevention, aiming to establish seamless coordination between departments and ensure public safety.

Committees to Be Formed for Effective Coordination

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath and GHMC Commissioner K. Ilambarathi reviewed the upcoming risks of urban flooding and fire incidents. They proposed the formation of joint committees involving officials from HYDRAA, GHMC, and the Fire Department to address these concerns effectively.

Monsoon Readiness and Area-Wise Planning

To minimize the risk of urban flooding during the monsoon, the officials recommended setting up area-wise committees involving traffic, GHMC, and HYDRAA personnel. These teams will work in coordination to ensure quick response and prevent traffic congestion and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

Authorities have already identified 141 flood-prone zones across the city. The commissioners reviewed the current status of these areas and the preventive actions taken so far. They emphasized using advanced technologies to clean drainage channels and ensure smooth flow of water through culverts, nalas, and catchment areas.

Fire Accident Prevention Strategy

The meeting also focused on areas that are frequently affected by fire accidents. The commissioners stressed the need to not only analyze why such accidents are happening but also raise public awareness in these regions.

They proposed starting inspections from high-risk areas, ensuring residents and commercial establishments are following fire safety norms. The need for regular inspections was highlighted, with a focus on holding those responsible accountable.

Role of Technology and Accountability

Both departments agreed on identifying key catchment areas and facilitating the smooth diversion of rainwater to nearby lakes. Zonal-level committees will be established to monitor and respond to localized issues. The officials noted that having complete awareness of the problems will enable timely and effective solutions.

They also emphasized the importance of building accountability mechanisms at every level to successfully mitigate both flood threats and fire hazards in the city.