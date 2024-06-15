Hyderabad Incident: Man Assaulted by Group After Requesting Them to Stop Creating Ruckus: Video

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident on Thursday night, a group of men consuming alcohol in an open area of Netajinagar colony in Saroornagar attacked a resident who asked them to stop creating a nuisance.

The Saroornagar police have apprehended seven individuals, including two juveniles, in connection with the attack.

The incident unfolded when Janardhan Naidu, a resident of the area, approached the group and requested them to leave as their behavior was causing a disturbance. After warning the group and taking their photographs, Naidu left the scene. However, the group retaliated by going to Naidu’s house and vandalizing the property, breaking window panes.

When Naidu went outside to assess the damage, the group attacked him with sticks and stones, inflicting bleeding injuries.

The Saroornagar police registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of common object).

The police swiftly apprehended the perpetrators identified as Madi Shankhu (25), Gaddearaju Vamshi (26), C Harish (23), Shaheed Ali Khan (23), Mohammed Sonu (19), along with two juveniles. The authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

This incident highlights the growing concerns over public safety and the need for stricter enforcement of laws against public nuisance and violent behavior. The local community has expressed their support for Naidu and urged the police to ensure such incidents do not recur.

