Hyderabad: Khidmat Foundation Scandal; Hundreds Duped in Bakrid Scam

Hyderabad: A sense of betrayal and outrage has gripped the communities of Tolichowki, Jahanuma, and other areas in Hyderabad after the Khidmat Foundation (an NGO) allegedly duped hundreds of people in a cruel scam tied to Bakrid celebrations.

In the lead-up to the festive occasion, the Khidmat Foundation promised to provide affordable shares, or “hissa,” in large animals for Bakrid. The deal sounded almost too good to be true, with each share priced at a reasonable 2,700 to 2,800 rupees.

Huge number of Families, trusting in the foundation’s promises, eagerly handed over their money, looking forward to participating in the traditional sacrificial rites.

However, as Eid approached, these hopeful participants were met with a shocking and distressing reality. Attempts to contact the Khidmat Foundation were futile; the phones were switched off, and the representatives who once seemed so reliable had vanished without a trace. Panic and confusion quickly set in as the realization dawned that they had been swindled.

“I saved up just enough to buy a share for Bakrid,” said Rehana Begum, a resident of Tolichowki. “We were all looking forward to the sacrifice, but now we don’t know what to do. Our money is gone, and the foundation is nowhere to be found.”

The Hyderabad-based Khidmat Foundation duped hundreds of people by collecting money to provide affordable "hissa" in large animals for Bakrid. People in Tolichowki, Jahanuma, and other areas paid amounts ranging from 2,700 to 2,800 rupees, expecting to receive their shares.… pic.twitter.com/0YqetzXdge — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) June 18, 2024

The Hyderabad police have stepped in, registering a case and launching an investigation into the matter. Authorities are working diligently to trace the culprits behind this deceitful scheme and bring them to justice.

Community leaders and residents are calling for swift action and urging others to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities in the future.

“It’s disheartening to see such betrayal during a time meant for charity and togetherness,” said Abdul Qadir, a local activist. “We hope the police can catch those responsible and recover our money.”

As the investigation unfolds, the community remains in a state of shock and disbelief, hoping for a resolution and a return of their hard-earned money. The Khidmat Foundation, once seen as a beacon of trust, has left behind a trail of broken promises and shattered faith.