Hyderabad: KIMS achieves milestone of 300 fully automated robotic knee replacements surgery

This centre is the first in the region to utilise such advanced technology, offering improved patient outcomes and faster recovery times.

Hyderabad: The Advanced Robotic Centre (ARC) at KIMS Hospital, Kondapur, has successfully completed 300 fully automated robotic knee replacement surgeries, setting a new benchmark in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The surgeries were performed using the cutting-edge CUVIS Joint Robotic System from Korea, the first fully automated robotic system in Hyderabad.

The system has proven highly effective in treating knee conditions like osteoarthritis.

At the event held at the hospital on Friday, Dr Sai Laxman Anne, Chief Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at KIMS Kondapur, credited this achievement to the leadership of Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Hospitals, and Dr Abhinay Bollineni, CEO.

He highlighted the hospital’s pioneering fellowship program for doctors, technicians, and nurses in robotic knee surgery, the first of its kind in India.

“This initiative allows doctors from both India and abroad to learn and implement cutting-edge techniques in their regions.

 We are proud to announce that six doctors from the inaugural batch have successfully completed the six-month fellowship, excelling in their examinations,” he said.

CMD of KIMS Hospitals, Dr. Bhaskar Rao, said, “Our goal is to provide patients with the highest standard of care through advanced technology.

 Reaching the milestone of 300 robotic knee replacement surgeries is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team.

 We will continue to push the boundaries of excellence in orthopaedic treatments.”

