Hyderabad: KTR Calls for Policy Review to Support Telangana’s Traditional Occupations

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has urged the Congress-led state government to reconsider its policies affecting traditional occupations, noting their vital role in Telangana’s economy.

Citing recent data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programmed Implementation, KTR highlighted the substantial progress made in livestock and other traditional occupations under the BRS regime.

He attributed this growth to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s strong support for these sectors. The state had successfully boosted meat and poultry production to satisfy local demand, significantly reducing reliance on imports from neighboring states.

KTR further criticized those attempting to undermine these initiatives by labeling them as scams, stating that these schemes have led to significant benefits for Telangana. He encouraged critics to acknowledge the state’s achievements, visible throughout the BRS administration.

He expressed concern over the current administration’s policies, accusing them of undermining traditional occupations by pausing programs for distributing sheep and fish.

He called on the state government to consider the central government’s data, which acknowledges a notable Rs 2,000 crore growth in the livestock sector over the past decade.

“This impressive growth in the livestock sector,” he remarked, “is a clear endorsement of these policies’ effectiveness.”