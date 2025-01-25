Hyderabad Literary Festival: BP Acharya’s ‘Obtuse Angle’ Launches to Enthusiastic Reception

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Literary Festival 2025 witnessed a significant literary event today with the launch of “Obtuse Angle”, a book of cartoons by the retired IAS officer BP Acharya.

The book, which captures Acharya’s unique and thought-provoking perspective on governance, was unveiled in a session titled “Decoding Governance”.

This engaging discussion was moderated by the award-winning journalist Dr. Dinesh Sharma, who guided the conversation with profound insights into governance, politics, and the role of cartoons in highlighting societal issues.

A Thought-Provoking Discussion on Governance

The Decoding Governance panel also featured Dr. Satya Mohanty, a prominent scholar, who added valuable perspectives on the intricacies of governance and its representation through art and media.

The panel discussion, which attracted a wide range of former civil servants, intellectuals, and book enthusiasts, provided a deep dive into how governance can be understood, critiqued, and visualized through humor and satire.

The lively conversation underscored how cartoons can serve as a medium to decode complex political and administrative systems, making them more accessible and relatable to the public.

Exhibition of Cartoons by BP Acharya

In addition to the book launch, the festival featured an exclusive cartoon exhibition by BP Acharya. The collection of cartoons, which is central to the book, was displayed for the attendees, many of whom gathered around the exhibition with great interest.

The cartoons provided an artistic commentary on various aspects of governance, bureaucracy, and the socio-political landscape of the nation.

Attendees admired the simplicity with which complex topics were presented, showcasing Acharya’s sharp wit and keen understanding of governance.

Book Signing Session with BP Acharya

As the event progressed, BP Acharya engaged with the attendees in a personal book signing session, where he autographed copies of “Obtuse Angle”.

The books, which were available for purchase at the venue, flew off the shelves as fans and readers eagerly interacted with the author, keen to learn more about his artistic journey and views on governance.

A Grand Inauguration and Massive Attendance

The first day of the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2025 was inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Verma, who addressed the attendees and highlighted the importance of literary festivals in fostering dialogue and intellectual exchange.

Over 20,000 book lovers and literary enthusiasts were present on the inaugural day, making it a grand success. The sheer enthusiasm and interest displayed by the crowd reflect the growing cultural importance of such festivals in Hyderabad.

A Festival of Ideas, Creativity, and Culture

The Hyderabad Literary Festival continues to be a platform for creativity, thought-provoking discussions, and the celebration of literary works.

This year’s event promises more engaging sessions and interactions, further cementing the festival’s reputation as one of the most anticipated literary events in the country.

BP Acharya’s “Obtuse Angle”, which blends humor with political commentary, is already drawing attention for its unique approach to governance.

By using cartoons as a tool for commentary, Acharya invites readers to reflect on the intricacies of administrative systems with a lighter yet insightful perspective.