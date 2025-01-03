Hyderabad: Major Fire Breaks Out at Under-Construction Building in Kokapet

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at an under-construction multi-storied building in Kokapet, located in the Narsingi area on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Also Read: Massive Fire Erupts at Jeedimetla Industrial Area in Medchal-Doolapally

Cause of the Fire

The fire occurred at a building under the My Home project in Neopolis Layout. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that an electrical short circuit, potentially during ongoing construction and installation activities, may have triggered the fire. Authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the blaze.

Massive Smoke Plumes from the Fire

The fire, which erupted in the high-rise building, caused a large amount of smoke to billow upwards, making the fire visible from distant locations. The plume of smoke was alarming to locals, raising concerns about the safety of the structure.

Quick Response by Construction Workers

Construction workers present at the site quickly noticed the fire and immediately alerted the fire department and police. The timely response from the construction team helped in mitigating the damage and preventing casualties.

Firefighters and Emergency Services Deployed

Fire engines and snorkel cranes were deployed to combat the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. The firefighting teams worked relentlessly to control the fire, while police officials from Narsingi station are investigating the incident.

Authorities Investigating the Incident

The Narsingi police have launched an investigation into the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire. The building was under construction, and authorities are assessing the impact on the structure and the safety protocols in place at the site.