Massive Fire Erupts at Jeedimetla Industrial Area in Medchal-Doolapally

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the Rishik Chemicals warehouse in the Jeedimetla Industrial Area near Medchal-Doolapally, causing widespread panic among locals.

The fire, which started early on Friday morning, resulted in towering flames and thick plumes of smoke engulfing the area.

Fire and Smoke Create Chaos for Locals

Residents in the vicinity were left in a state of panic as the fire rapidly spread across the warehouse, sending massive clouds of smoke into the sky. The thick smoke and intense heat forced nearby workers and locals to evacuate the area immediately.

Firefighters Rush to Control the Blaze

Firefighting teams were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Firefighters have been battling the blaze for hours, trying to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading further to nearby properties. The intensity of the fire has posed significant challenges to the emergency response teams.

Cause of the Fire Remains Unknown

As of now, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities are investigating the incident. No casualties have been reported at this time, but the damage to the warehouse and its contents is believed to be extensive.

Local Authorities on High Alert

The local police and fire department have cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of the public and prevent further incidents. Authorities are urging people to stay clear of the affected area and have advised nearby residents to take precautions due to the thick smoke.

The situation remains under control, but fire crews continue to work tirelessly to completely extinguish the fire. Further updates will be provided as the investigation into the cause of the fire progresses.