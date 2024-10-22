Hyderabad

Hyderabad Man Arrested for ₹1.4 Crore Double Bedroom Housing Scam

The Borabanda police have arrested a man accused of illegally collecting ₹1.4 crore from several people by falsely promising them double-bedroom homes.

Abdul Wasi22 October 2024 - 09:28
Hyderabad Man Arrested for ₹1.4 Crore Double Bedroom Housing Scam
Hyderabad Man Arrested for ₹1.4 Crore Double Bedroom Housing Scam

Hyderabad: The Borabanda police have arrested a man accused of illegally collecting ₹1.4 crore from several people by falsely promising them double-bedroom homes. The accused, identified as G. Narsimha Raju, a resident of SPR Hills, allegedly targeted people from various localities, convincing them that he could help them secure government-issued double-bedroom houses.

Over time, Narsimha Raju reportedly collected large sums of money, approximately ₹1.4 crore, from unsuspecting individuals by exploiting their hopes of securing affordable housing. As complaints began to pour in from the victims, it was revealed that the accused had been avoiding the authorities and evading arrest for some time.

Following a formal complaint from the victims, the Borabanda police launched an investigation, leading to Narsimha Raju’s arrest. He has been taken into custody and remanded.

Authorities have urged the public to be cautious and avoid falling prey to such fraudulent schemes, assuring that further legal action will be pursued in the case.

This incident has raised concerns about the growing number of housing scams in Hyderabad, where individuals promise low-cost housing and exploit vulnerable people seeking affordable living solutions. The police have vowed to intensify efforts to prevent similar fraudulent activities in the future.

Tags
Abdul Wasi22 October 2024 - 09:28

Related Articles

Youth jump off 3rd floor of Hyderabad hotel to escape dog, dies

Youth jump off 3rd floor of Hyderabad hotel to escape dog, dies

22 October 2024 - 12:00
Payment Deadline for Hajj Pilgrims Extended Until October 31

Payment Deadline for Hajj Pilgrims Extended Until October 31

22 October 2024 - 01:19
MP Etela Rajender Condemns Attacks on Hindu Temples, Demands Action from Governor

MP Etela Rajender Condemns Attacks on Hindu Temples, Demands Action from Governor

21 October 2024 - 18:24
Secunderabad Bandh Turns Violent: Clash Erupts Between Protestors and Police Over Temple Attack

Secunderabad Bandh Turns Violent: Clash Erupts Between Protestors and Police Over Temple Attack

21 October 2024 - 17:49
Back to top button