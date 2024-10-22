Hyderabad Man Arrested for ₹1.4 Crore Double Bedroom Housing Scam

Hyderabad: The Borabanda police have arrested a man accused of illegally collecting ₹1.4 crore from several people by falsely promising them double-bedroom homes. The accused, identified as G. Narsimha Raju, a resident of SPR Hills, allegedly targeted people from various localities, convincing them that he could help them secure government-issued double-bedroom houses.

Over time, Narsimha Raju reportedly collected large sums of money, approximately ₹1.4 crore, from unsuspecting individuals by exploiting their hopes of securing affordable housing. As complaints began to pour in from the victims, it was revealed that the accused had been avoiding the authorities and evading arrest for some time.

Following a formal complaint from the victims, the Borabanda police launched an investigation, leading to Narsimha Raju’s arrest. He has been taken into custody and remanded.

Authorities have urged the public to be cautious and avoid falling prey to such fraudulent schemes, assuring that further legal action will be pursued in the case.

This incident has raised concerns about the growing number of housing scams in Hyderabad, where individuals promise low-cost housing and exploit vulnerable people seeking affordable living solutions. The police have vowed to intensify efforts to prevent similar fraudulent activities in the future.