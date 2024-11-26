Hyderabad: Man Arrested for Illegal Railway Ticket Sales in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a man in Secunderabad on Monday, November 25, for illegally selling railway tickets.

The accused, commonly referred to as a tout, was caught in possession of both live and old tickets, highlighting a larger issue of illegal ticketing in the region.

This action is part of an ongoing effort by South Central Railway (SCR) to combat ticketing fraud and safeguard passengers.

Details of the Arrest

The RPF apprehended the tout during a routine surveillance operation aimed at curbing unauthorized ticket sales. Upon his arrest, officials seized:

Three live tickets worth ₹21,000.

worth ₹21,000. 52 old tickets valued at ₹2.09 lakh.

These figures underscore the scale of the illegal ticketing racket and its financial implications.

SCR’s Warning to Passengers

In the wake of the arrest, South Central Railway authorities issued a stern warning to passengers against purchasing railway tickets from unauthorized sources. They emphasized that such practices not only support illegal activities but also put passengers at risk of fines or penalties for ticket-related violations.

“Even when in doubt, do not buy your ticket from a tout,” the SCR said in its advisory.

The authorities reiterated the importance of using official booking platforms such as IRCTC’s website, mobile app, or authorized ticket counters to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey.

Special Drives to Curb Illegal Ticketing

South Central Railway has been conducting regular special drives to identify and apprehend touts involved in ticketing fraud. These operations aim to:

Control illegal ticket sales.

Minimize instances of ticketless travel.

Protect passengers from potential exploitation by unauthorized agents.

Such drives are expected to intensify in the coming months, as the holiday travel season often sees a surge in demand for railway tickets, making it a lucrative period for touts.

Why Buying Tickets from Touts is Risky

Purchasing tickets from touts poses several risks:

Legal Penalties: Passengers using tickets obtained illegally may face fines or other legal consequences. Fake Tickets: Touts may sell counterfeit tickets, leading to denied boarding or fines. Personal Data Misuse: Sharing personal details with unauthorized agents can result in data theft or misuse.

How to Avoid Falling Prey to Ticket Touts

To ensure safe and legal travel, passengers are advised to follow these tips:

Book through Authorized Channels: Always use the Indian Railways’ official platforms, such as IRCTC, for ticket bookings. Report Suspicious Activities: If you notice any illegal ticketing activities, report them to the RPF or railway authorities. Verify Ticket Authenticity: Always check the details on your ticket to ensure it is genuine and issued through authorized sources.

SCR’s Commitment to Passenger Safety

South Central Railway remains committed to ensuring passenger safety and convenience. In addition to targeting touts, the SCR has been actively promoting digital ticketing to reduce dependency on physical ticket counters and prevent illegal activities.

By strengthening surveillance and enforcement, the SCR aims to create a secure and efficient travel environment for all railway passengers.

Conclusion

The arrest of the tout in Secunderabad serves as a reminder of the risks associated with purchasing railway tickets from unauthorized sources. Passengers are urged to prioritize safety and legality by booking tickets through official channels. With SCR’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal ticketing, travelers can look forward to a safer and more reliable railway experience.