Hyderabad Man Escapes Custody After Submitting Forged Bail Documents

Hyderabad: A man arrested in a cheating case managed to escape from prison after submitting forged bail documents, authorities revealed.

The accused, Mir Shujath Ali, was arrested by the Narsingi police in November and had been remanded to Chanchalguda Central Jail. Last week, Ali submitted what appeared to be legitimate bail documents, which led to his unexpected release from custody.

The escape came to light when the Narsingi police sought custody of Ali in connection with another case and filed a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant. Upon reaching the jail to take him into custody, they were shocked to discover that Ali had already been released on bail.

Further investigation revealed that the court had not granted bail to Ali, and upon verifying the documents submitted, jail authorities found they were forged. Ali had apparently tampered with old bail documents from a previous case, with the assistance of an accomplice named Ramu, and submitted them as fresh paperwork.

The incident has raised serious concerns, and senior officials have ordered an inquiry. In response to a complaint from Chanchalguda jail authorities, the Dabeerpura police have registered a case. Special teams have now been formed to track down and apprehend Ali, who has a history of being involved in multiple criminal cases across Telangana.