Hyderabad: Mega Job Fair at Masab Tank on November 26

Hyderabad: A grand job fare is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 26, from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank.

According to a statement by the organizer, Mannan Khan Engineer, the event will feature numerous companies offering a wide range of job opportunities across sectors such as pharma, healthcare, IT & ITES, education, banking, and more. Some companies will also provide Work-from-Home options for suitable roles.

Applicants with qualifications of SSC or above are eligible to participate, and initial interviews will be conducted at the venue itself.

The event is free for all job seekers, and interested candidates can reach out for more information by contacting 8374315052.

Don’t miss this chance to explore diverse career opportunities!