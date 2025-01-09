Hyderabad Metro Expansion: CM Orders Detailed Reports for Land Acquisition on These New Metro Routes

Telangana CM directs the preparation of detailed reports for land acquisition on new Hyderabad Metro routes, including Future City, Shamirpet, and Medchal, as part of the city’s metro expansion plans.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prepare comprehensive Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the proposed extensions of the metro rail network to Future City, Shamirpet, and Medchal. The Chief Minister emphasized that the DPRs should be finalized by the end of March, with efforts made to secure the Central government’s approval swiftly so that tenders can be invited by April.

The directives were given during a review meeting with senior officials on Tuesday, where the extension of the metro rail and the construction of elevated corridors were discussed in detail. The metro expansion is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity across the city and its outskirts.

Hyderabad Metro Expansion: Extension Routes and Land Acquisition

The metro rail extensions will cover three key routes:

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Future City (40 km)

JBS to Shamirpet (22 km)

Paradise to Medchal (23 km)

In order to fast-track the project, the Chief Minister called for the completion of land acquisition for these routes at the earliest. He stressed that work should begin promptly once the necessary land is secured.

Hyderabad Metro Expansion: Elevated Corridors and Future Planning

The Chief Minister also focused on the design and construction of elevated corridors, urging officials to account for future needs while planning the infrastructure. He advised that careful examination of the field should be done during the alignment preparation, ensuring that all factors are considered to avoid future obstacles.

A key consideration highlighted was the presence of three flyovers on the national highway to Medchal, which may impact the metro route. Officials were asked to incorporate these flyovers into their planning to ensure smooth integration of the metro lines with existing infrastructure. Moreover, the starting points for the Shamirpet and Medchal metro lines must be aligned for consistency and ease of travel.

Development of Future-Ready Junctions and Radial Roads

Further, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of future-proofing the transport infrastructure. He directed that steps be taken to develop junctions with advanced facilities to minimize the need for frequent entry into the city. The development of radial roads, aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic flow, was also discussed under the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited initiative.

The Chief Minister’s directives signal a strong push for modernizing Hyderabad’s metro network, making it more accessible to people in the city’s expanding suburbs. The metro extension project, once completed, is expected to improve urban mobility and reduce traffic congestion, further boosting the city’s infrastructure development.

With the timelines set for DPR preparation and land acquisition, the metro rail extension project is expected to make significant progress in the coming months, potentially transforming the future of transportation in Hyderabad and surrounding regions.