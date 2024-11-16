Hyderabad Metro Phase-III: CM Plans Extension to Medchal and Other Key Areas

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced plans to extend Hyderabad’s metro rail services to northern parts of the city, including Medchal, Keesara, and Alwal, under Phase-III of the metro expansion. This major project will provide better connectivity to areas that are currently underserved by public transport.

In an interview with The Hindu’s Telangana Bureau, the Chief Minister emphasized that the northern part of Hyderabad would not be neglected in the metro expansion. He confirmed that the metro extension would also cover other key areas like Yadagirigutta, making the metro network more accessible to residents across the region.

Also Read: Construction Resumes at Hyderabad Luxury Project Despite Minister’s Order

Phase-III to Address Growing Demand for Northern Connectivity

The northern suburbs of Hyderabad have long been demanding metro connectivity, and the upcoming Phase-III expansion is set to address these needs. People in areas like Medchal, Keesara, and Alwal have been requesting metro services to reduce traffic congestion and improve public transportation options. The extension to these areas will be a major step toward improving connectivity and easing commute times for thousands of residents.

Funding and Feasibility for Phase-III

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy mentioned that the state government is working on securing funds for the Phase-III expansion from both the central government and financial institutions. A feasibility report for the extension will also be prepared to determine the most efficient way to implement the new metro lines. The government is optimistic about obtaining the necessary resources to push forward with this ambitious project.

Metro Phase-II Progress and Plans for the Future

The Telangana government is also focused on completing Phase-II of the Hyderabad Metro project, which includes the construction of 76.4 km of metro corridors. Phase-II will have five major corridors connecting key parts of the city, including:

L.B. Nagar to Hayatnagar (7.1 km)

(7.1 km) Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km)

(13.4 km) Nagole to Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km)

(36.8 km) MGBS to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km)

(7.5 km) Raidurg to Kokapet to Neopolis (11.6 km)

Phase-II is expected to be completed over the next 4-5 years. The Chief Minister also mentioned that Phase-III plans for Medchal, Future City, and other regions not yet covered by metro services are actively being worked on to ensure better public transport access across Hyderabad.

Key Highlights of the Expansion: