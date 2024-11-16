Construction Resumes at Hyderabad Luxury Project Despite Minister’s Order

Ongoing Air and Noise Pollution in Financial District Raises Health Concerns

Hyderabad: Construction work on the ASBL Spectra luxury residential project in Hyderabad’s Financial District has resumed despite an earlier order from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) and state minister Konda Surekha to halt the work due to pollution concerns. The resumption of construction has sparked renewed protests from local residents who are grappling with severe air and noise pollution in the area.

Pollution-Related Health Issues Among Residents

Residents living near the ASBL Spectra site have expressed growing frustration over the environmental impact of the ongoing construction. According to several reports, many local residents, including healthy individuals, have been experiencing coughing, respiratory problems, and other health issues linked to the heavy dust and constant noise from the construction activities.

In a letter addressed to the TGPCB, Hyderabad-based activist Lubna Sarwat highlighted that while the initial temporary closure of the site had provided brief relief, the resumed construction has once again exposed residents to hazardous conditions. Sarwat raised serious concerns about the long-term health risks posed by the pollution caused by the construction project.

Concerns Over Compliance and Lack of Action

Sarwat also questioned whether ASBL Spectra had violated the instructions issued by the Telangana Minister for Environment and Forests, Konda Surekha, which called for a temporary halt to construction due to environmental concerns. The activist further questioned if the TGPCB had lifted the earlier order without proper investigation into the ongoing violations.

“The pollution levels have not only resumed but seem to be intensifying. Residents are facing constant exposure to dust and noise, and no concrete action has been taken to address the issue,” Sarwat said in her letter. She also pointed out that despite the TGPCB’s authority to take criminal action against those violating environmental norms, no such steps have been taken against ASBL Spectra.

Residents Demand Urgent Action

The residents, already frustrated by the continuing pollution, have demanded immediate action from local authorities. Many feel that the lack of proper monitoring stations and pollution measurement devices in the area has compounded the issue.

“We have raised this issue multiple times with the authorities, but nothing has been done,” said one of the residents. “While this issue doesn’t fall under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Police Commissioner, there should still be more effective monitoring and enforcement of pollution control measures in the area.”

Lack of Pollution Monitoring Devices and Accountability

Despite the residents’ mounting complaints, the absence of air and sound pollution monitoring devices near the construction site has made it difficult for authorities to accurately measure the environmental impact of the project. This lack of monitoring infrastructure has intensified the frustrations of the affected residents, who feel that their concerns are not being addressed adequately.

With construction continuing unabated, local residents are left to deal with the detrimental health effects of the pollution, while the relevant authorities appear to be taking no substantial action to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

Call for Transparency and Action

As the situation continues to unfold, residents and activists alike are calling for greater transparency in how construction projects are monitored and held accountable for their environmental impact. Local residents have urged the TGPCB and Telangana officials to not only monitor the pollution levels at the site but also to enforce stricter compliance measures and ensure that construction activities do not harm public health.

Conclusion: Growing Concerns Over Construction-Related Pollution

The controversy surrounding the ASBL Spectra construction site has brought to light the growing concerns over construction-related pollution in Hyderabad. While the city continues to grow and develop, the need for proper environmental safeguards and effective enforcement of pollution control measures has become more pressing. As this issue unfolds, residents hope that their voices will be heard, and that decisive action will be taken to protect their health and the environment.