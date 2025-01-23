Hyderabad Metro Rail Expansion: Rs 47 Crore Compensation Distributed for Old City Property Acquisitions

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has distributed Rs 47 crore in compensation to 90 property owners affected by the Old City metro extension project. The move is part of the fast-tracked metro expansion to connect Old City with modern transport services.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques totaling Rs 47 crore to the owners of around 90 properties, which will be acquired for the extension of metro rail services to the Old City. This payment follows an earlier distribution of Rs 20 crore on January 6 to the owners of 34 affected properties.

Compensation for Affected Property Owners

The compensation cheques were handed out at the office of the Special Deputy Collector for Land Acquisition. Though the property owners are parting with their land for the project, many expressed satisfaction and support for the initiative, recognizing the development it will bring to the Old City.

Old City Metro Extension Project

The metro rail extension to the Old City has been fast-tracked after the Congress government came to power. Initially, the metro was planned to connect the Old City to Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad, but the 7.5 km stretch from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) was not taken up in earlier phases. The Old City extension is projected to cost Rs 2,741 crore and is expected to be completed within four years.

Land Acquisition Process

The Special Deputy Collector for Land Acquisition explained that the properties are being acquired under the Land Acquisition Act. While notices were issued for 800 properties, 263 owners have already given their consent. Compensation cheques are being distributed to these property owners, with most of them expressing their willingness to cooperate for the development of the metro rail project.

Increased Compensation for Affected Property Owners

The state government has increased the basic compensation rate from Rs 55,000 to Rs 81,000 per property owner. Additionally, owners will receive up to Rs 800 per square foot for structural loss. A relief and rehabilitation package is also being provided, which includes Rs 6 lakh for the property owner and an additional Rs 6 lakh for tenants in case of commercial properties. Notably, all the compensation and rehabilitation payments are exempt from income tax.

The metro rail extension project aims to bring modern transport infrastructure to the Old City, benefiting residents and improving connectivity across Hyderabad.