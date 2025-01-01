Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro to Expand with New Corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet

This decision paves the way for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the new metro corridors, marking a major milestone in the Phase-2 ‘B’ expansion of the metro network.

Fouzia Farhana1 January 2025 - 17:50
Hyderabad Metro to Expand with New Corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet
Hyderabad Metro to Expand with New Corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet

Hyderabad: In a significant move to enhance urban connectivity, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has approved the extension of the Hyderabad Metro Rail to Medchal and Shamirpet.

This decision paves the way for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the new metro corridors, marking a major milestone in the Phase-2 ‘B’ expansion of the metro network.

Also Read: ‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’ to Be Held at Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort from January 3-5

New Metro Corridors: Paradise to Medchal and JBS to Shamirpet

According to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HAML) Managing Director NVS Reddy, the Chief Minister has given the green signal for the DPRs for two new metro corridors:

  1. Paradise to Medchal – A 23 km stretch covering key locations such as Tad Bund, Bowenpally, Suchitra Circle, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Kandlakoya, and ORR Exit.
  2. JBS to Shamirpet – A 22 km route passing through Vikrampuri, Karkhana, Trimulgherry, Lothukunta, Alwal, Bollaram, Hakimpet, and Thumukunta.

These extensions are part of the ongoing efforts to improve metro rail services in Hyderabad and provide better connectivity for commuters traveling to the city’s northern outskirts.

Metro Phase-2 ‘B’ Expansion

The new corridors are part of Metro Rail Phase-2 ‘B’, a crucial expansion plan designed to meet the growing transportation needs of the city. The preparation of the DPRs will be completed and sent for approval to the Central Government.

METRO 1 Hyderabad Metro to Expand with New Corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet

Chief Minister’s Vision for Improved Connectivity

The decision follows a detailed discussion between the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department Dana Kishore, and NVS Reddy about the feasibility and planning of the new metro routes. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of timely execution and sought swift action in moving forward with the project.

Benefits of the Metro Extension

  • Enhanced connectivity between northern and central Hyderabad
  • Reduction in traffic congestion and travel time
  • Improved public transportation options for growing suburban areas

This expansion aims to further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a leading metro city in India, with modern infrastructure and sustainable transport options.

METRO 4 Hyderabad Metro to Expand with New Corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet

Tags
Fouzia Farhana1 January 2025 - 17:50

Related Articles

An exemplary achievement by SRZ Maahir-ul-Quran Hyderabad's founder and president, Hazrat Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Shahid

An exemplary achievement by SRZ Maahir-ul-Quran Hyderabad’s founder and president, Hazrat Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Shahid

1 January 2025 - 18:14
South Central Railway Introduces New MMTS Timetable with Expanded Services

South Central Railway Introduces New MMTS Timetable with Expanded Services

1 January 2025 - 18:06
High Court Blasts Ranganath for Unjustified Demolitions in Khajaguda

High Court Blasts Ranganath for Unjustified Demolitions in Khajaguda

1 January 2025 - 17:35
2,642 Motorists Caught for Drunk Driving in Hyderabad During New Year Celebration

2,642 Motorists Caught for Drunk Driving in Hyderabad During New Year Celebration

1 January 2025 - 17:24
Back to top button