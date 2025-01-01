Hyderabad Metro to Expand with New Corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet

Hyderabad: In a significant move to enhance urban connectivity, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has approved the extension of the Hyderabad Metro Rail to Medchal and Shamirpet.

This decision paves the way for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the new metro corridors, marking a major milestone in the Phase-2 ‘B’ expansion of the metro network.

Also Read: ‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’ to Be Held at Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort from January 3-5

New Metro Corridors: Paradise to Medchal and JBS to Shamirpet

According to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HAML) Managing Director NVS Reddy, the Chief Minister has given the green signal for the DPRs for two new metro corridors:

Paradise to Medchal – A 23 km stretch covering key locations such as Tad Bund, Bowenpally, Suchitra Circle, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Kandlakoya, and ORR Exit. JBS to Shamirpet – A 22 km route passing through Vikrampuri, Karkhana, Trimulgherry, Lothukunta, Alwal, Bollaram, Hakimpet, and Thumukunta.

These extensions are part of the ongoing efforts to improve metro rail services in Hyderabad and provide better connectivity for commuters traveling to the city’s northern outskirts.

Metro Phase-2 ‘B’ Expansion

The new corridors are part of Metro Rail Phase-2 ‘B’, a crucial expansion plan designed to meet the growing transportation needs of the city. The preparation of the DPRs will be completed and sent for approval to the Central Government.

Chief Minister’s Vision for Improved Connectivity

The decision follows a detailed discussion between the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department Dana Kishore, and NVS Reddy about the feasibility and planning of the new metro routes. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of timely execution and sought swift action in moving forward with the project.

Benefits of the Metro Extension

Enhanced connectivity between northern and central Hyderabad

between northern and central Hyderabad Reduction in traffic congestion and travel time

and travel time Improved public transportation options for growing suburban areas

This expansion aims to further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a leading metro city in India, with modern infrastructure and sustainable transport options.