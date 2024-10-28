Hyderabad Metro’s Second Phase Expected to be Completed in Four Years, Says Telangana Government

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has set a target to complete the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro project within the next four years. The project, estimated to cost around ₹24,269 crore, will be partly funded through loans, with 52% of the total required funding to be raised through borrowing.

To meet the needs of the city’s growing population, the government aims to expand the metro network. The project is expected to commence as soon as it receives approval from the central government. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the 76.4-kilometer expansion have already been prepared. Unlike the first phase, which had three corridors, the second phase will introduce five new corridors to the metro system.

The proposed metro routes in this expansion include a 36.8-kilometer line from Nagole to Shamshabad Airport, an 11.6-kilometer line from Raidurg to Kokapet Neopolis, a 7.5-kilometer line from MG Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta, a 13.4-kilometer line from Miyapur to Patancheru, and a 7.1-kilometer line from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar.

This project will be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with contributions from both the central and state governments. The state government will cover 30% of the project cost, amounting to ₹7,313 crore, while the central government will contribute 18%, approximately ₹4,230 crore. The remaining 52% will be raised through loans under the PPP system.

Currently, approximately 500,000 people use the metro daily. With the addition of the second phase, the metro is expected to accommodate an additional 800,000 commuters daily.