Hyderabad News | 803 kg of Ganja seized; 5 peddlers arrested

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police have arrested five inter-state drug peddlers and seized 803 kg of Ganja from their possession.

Police also confiscated a DCM container with chemical drums, a car, and seven cell phones, all valued at approximately Rs 2,94,75,000.

Based on credible information, the Special Operations Team (SOT), Balanagar, along with Shamshabad police, apprehended the suspects on Saturday while they were transporting Ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra via Telangana on the Outer Ring Road near Pedda Golkonda, a police statement said on Sunday.

One of the accused, Somanatha Khara from Malkangiri District, Odisha, works under the main supplier, Ramu, from Dumbriguda, Araku, Andhra Pradesh.

Somanatha Khara was introduced to Sanjeev Vittal Reddy and Sanjeev Kumar Hollappa, both from Basavakalyan, Bidar District, Karnataka. They are DCM container drivers, and Sanjeev Reddy owns the DCM container. They used to transport various goods across states.

Somanatha Khara made a deal with Sanjeev Vittal Reddy to transport dry ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra in the DCM container on a commission basis. On Saturday, after delivering food items to Vizag, Sanjeev Reddy contacted Somanatha Khara, who instructed him to transport the ganja to Suresh Patil in Patancheru. Suresh Patil would then transport the ganja to Maharashtra.

On August 1, Sanjeeva Reddy loaded chemical solvents from Alaveera Animal Health Limited, JNPC SEZ Parawada, Vizag. On the same day, Somanatha Khara, along with his friends Jaga Suna and Sunil Khosla, hired a rented car, came to the Gotlam area of Vizianagaram, and delivered 26 gunny bags of dry Ganja to Sanjeeva Reddy. Sanjeeva Reddy loaded the 26 bags of dry Ganja into the DCM container and camouflaged them under solvent drums. From there, Somanatha Khara and his friends piloted the DCM container in their Ertiga car for safe travel.

The drivers used to remove the number plates of the vehicles before approaching toll gates to avoid CCTV cameras. They passed toll gates using the Fast Tags of vehicles. After passing each toll gate, they reattached the number plates to the vehicles.

On Saturday, near Pedda Golconda ORR Junction, the SOT Cyberabad, Balanagar team, and Shamshabad Police apprehended them.