Hyderabad News | ACB Arrests Manager Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Case

Hyderabad: Spurthi Reddy, the Manager of Manikonda Water Board, managed to outwit Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials by withholding her address for two hours.

Despite her attempts to mislead the authorities with incorrect addresses, she was eventually arrested.

The ACB caught Spurthi Reddy red-handed, accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 for a new water connection. This arrest has brought to light several illegal properties linked to her, along with numerous allegations of corruption.

The ACB, acting on multiple complaints, conducted raids at Spurthi Reddy’s residence in Puppalaguda. The investigation is ongoing, with officials probing deeper into her illicit activities.