Hyderabad News | Akbaruddin Owaisi Criticizes Government Over Poor Law and Order in City: Video

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday criticized the State government, asserting that the law-and-order situation in Hyderabad has significantly deteriorated, with a noticeable increase in crimes.

During a discussion on the demands of the annual budget in the Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi voiced his concerns. He remarked, “When I and BRS MLA Harish Rao spoke in the Assembly on Saturday about the law and order problems in Hyderabad, the Minister concerned claimed that the situation was under control. However, three murders occurred in the city on Sunday.”

Owaisi criticized the task force police for their handling of law enforcement, stating that instead of apprehending criminals, they are resorting to lathi-charging common citizens during nighttime. “The police are sleeping during the day after night duties, but the killings are happening during the day,” he added.

He further highlighted the issue of police misconduct, mentioning that in emergency situations, police officers were resorting to lathi charges on individuals heading to hospitals at night and were also cracking down on IT employees. “There is no friendly policing in Hyderabad.

People who are spotted are being beaten up by the police, while criminals are not being caught or punished. The police are indifferent to those smuggling ganja and drugs,” Owaisi stated, noting that common citizens are being unduly harassed.

The MLA also alleged rampant bribery within the police force. He recounted an incident where an ACP asked him for financial assistance to build a police station in his area. Owaisi responded, “Why should I give money when you are regularly receiving bribes? Build the police station with the bribe money.”

He urged the government to address the issue of bribery and emphasized the need for strict punishment for those involved in criminal activities, particularly those affecting children.

Owaisi’s remarks call for immediate attention to the law and order situation in Hyderabad and urge the government to take effective measures to restore public safety and trust in the police force.