Hyderabad News | “Akbaruddin Owaisi Speaks Out Against Alleged Targeting of Educational Institutions”

Hyderabad: In a powerful statement, Akbaruddin Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), addressed recent attempts to undermine educational institutions associated with his organization.

Owaisi claimed that these actions are part of a broader effort to disrupt the free education being provided to 40,000 students.

“Target me personally if you must, but don’t hinder the good work we are doing,” Owaisi asserted, challenging his detractors. He further vowed resilience in the face of adversity, stating, “Even if our buildings are demolished, we will rebuild structures taller than Qutub Minar.”

Owaisi’s remarks have sparked strong reactions across political and social circles as the debate over educational access intensifies.