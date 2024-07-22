Hyderabad News | Allocate Rs.10,000 Crore for Musi Riverfront Development Project: CM Urges Centre

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has appealed to Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil to allocate Rs. 10,000 crores under the National River Conservation Plan for the Musi Riverfront Development project, which is being undertaken by the Telangana government.

The Chief Minister explained to the Union Minister that the state government is focused on developing the 55 km long Musi River in Hyderabad city.

On Monday, the Chief Minister met Union Ministers C.R. Patil, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Prahlad Joshi separately in New Delhi and brought several issues related to Telangana to their attention.

Stating that all the dirty water in Hyderabad is flowing into the Musi river and that the state government has decided to clean it, the Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to support the Musi Riverfront Development project. This project includes cleaning the dirty water, constructing floodwater canals, raising the water level, and beautifying the Musi.

As the Union government is planning for the conservation and development of rivers in the Deccan Plateau under the National River Conservation Plan, the Centre should allocate Rs. 10,000 crores, with Rs. 4,000 crores for cleaning the Musi river water and Rs. 6,000 crores for projects intended to fill Godavari waters into Usman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

“If these two reservoirs are filled with Godavari water, Hyderabad’s water woes will be solved, and the Musi river will be revived,” the Chief Minister explained.

Revanth Reddy also appealed to Union Minister C.R. Patil to release Rs. 16,100 crores to Telangana under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

According to the calculations of 2019, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 77.60 percent of households in Telangana are getting piped water, and a recent survey found that 7.85 lakh houses do not have a piped connection.

Later, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to provide a facility to pay a Rs. 500 gas supply subsidy to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in advance in Telangana.

In another meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Prahlad Joshi to immediately release the arrears regarding paddy collection and rice supply.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Congress MPs accompanied the Chief Minister.