Hyderabad News | Brutal Murder in Gachibowli: Man Kills Woman After Breakup and Attacks Three Others

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a young woman to death after she broke up with him, and also attacked three other women who tried to intervene. The tragic event occurred in the Gopanpally Thanda area, under the Gachibowli police station limits in Hyderabad.

The accused, Rakesh, hailing from Bidar in Karnataka, had developed a relationship with Deepna Tamang alias Grishma (25), a beautician from Kolkata, West Bengal, who was working in Nallagandla. The acquaintance between the two soon blossomed into a romantic relationship. However, due to some misunderstandings between them, Deepna decided to break up with Rakesh.

Despite the breakup, Rakesh continued to harass Deepna, insisting that they get married. Frustrated and enraged by her refusal, Rakesh attacked her with a vegetable knife.

When three of Deepna’s friends tried to stop him, Rakesh also assaulted them. Deepna succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while the three other women were injured in the attack.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.