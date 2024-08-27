Hyderabad News | CM Orders New Osmania General Hospital Building in Goshamahal

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to construct a new building for Osmania General Hospital in Goshamahal, Hyderabad. To facilitate this, the Chief Minister has directed the immediate transfer of approximately 32 acres of land, combining the Goshamahal Police Stadium and Police Sports Complex, to the Health Department.

In a review meeting at the Secretariat, CM Revanth Reddy discussed various development projects under the state government’s priority plan, SPEED (Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery). The meeting was attended by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and other officials.

The CM reviewed plans for constructing the new Osmania Hospital building, establishing 15 new nursing colleges, 28 new paramedical colleges, and building district-level community halls. These projects are part of the 19 initiatives listed under the SPEED plan.

The Chief Minister emphasized designing the new hospital with the future in mind, meeting the needs for the next 50 years. He instructed the use of experienced architects to ensure easy access from various parts of the city, with connecting roads to minimize traffic issues. The hospital’s design should feature roads around all sides for smooth access.

Plans should also include the construction of an academic block and hostels for nursing staff, with all medical departments and services available in a corporate-style facility.

CM Revanth Reddy assured that the existing Osmania Hospital buildings would be preserved as historical monuments. He mentioned that as part of the Musi River Development Project, these structures would be transformed into tourist-attracting heritage sites.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to allocate alternative land to the police department in exchange for the Goshamahal land. He instructed the district collector to inspect the Police Transport Organization, City Police Academy, and surrounding areas in Petlaburj for potential relocation.