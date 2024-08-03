Hyderabad News | Cockroach Found in Biryani at Meridian Hotel, Raises Concerns Over Hygiene: Video

Hyderabad: A disturbing incident has emerged from the city of Hyderabad, where a cockroach was discovered in a plate of biryani at a popular local restaurant.

The shocking incident took place at the well-known Meridian Hotel in Punjagutta, and the video capturing the unhygienic discovery has gone viral on social media, causing widespread concern and outrage among the public.

Despite multiple inspections by the Telangana Food Safety Department (CFS Telangana) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), hygiene standards at local eateries remain a significant concern.

The presence of the cockroach in the biryani has once again highlighted the persistent issues of poor cleanliness and food safety in the city’s dining establishments. Authorities have conducted several inspections, but substantial improvements in hygiene standards are still lacking.

The customer who found the cockroach has lodged a formal complaint with the food safety authorities, urging them to take stringent action against the restaurant for this alarming lapse in hygiene.

This incident has intensified calls for immediate intervention by the authorities to ensure that food safety standards are strictly enforced across all eateries in the city

. It serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by the food industry in maintaining basic hygiene and underscores the urgent need for more rigorous checks and accountability.