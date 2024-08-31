Hyderabad News | Commissioner AV Ranganath Inspects Encroached Areas: Video

Hyderabad: The crackdown on illegal structures in Hyderabad continues with determination. Hyderabad Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a thorough inspection of encroached areas in Patancheru on Saturday. During his visit, he reviewed the situation at the local Saki Pond and inspected encroached areas.

Officials have identified 18 illegal structures within the pond area. There are allegations that Incor company constructed an apartment by closing the sluice gates of the pond. Ranganath also inspected this apartment during his visit.

In addition to Patancheru, Ranganath toured Ameenpur and visited Shambhuni Kunta, Sambikunta, Bandham Kommu, Chakrapuri Colony, and Aminpur Big Ponds. Advocate Ravikrishna has filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Commissioner regarding the encroachment of these tanks. Local residents reported that all ponds have been encroached upon, canals have been blocked, and illegal constructions have been erected.

Ranganath directed officials to submit a comprehensive report on these encroachments. Illegal constructions were found in Shambhuni Kunta, Saki Cheruvu, Aminpur Pedda Tank, and Bandham Kommu Tank limits.

In response to recent news reports about notices served to YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan, Commissioner Ranganath dismissed the claims, stating that false information was being spread on social media.