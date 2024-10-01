Hyderabad News | Congress Workers Led by Motha Rohith Obstruct KTR’s Convoy in Musheerabad Amid Tensions

Hyderabad: Tensions escalated in Musheerabad, Hyderabad, when Congress workers, led by Motha Rohith, blocked the convoy of BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao. The incident occurred as Rama Rao was en route to meet the victims affected by the Musi riverfront beautification project in Golnaka, Amberpet. Congress members, protesting the project and accusing the BRS of neglect, surrounded and attacked the convoy, with some jumping onto the vehicles to prevent further movement.

The police quickly intervened, dispersing the crowd and preventing further violence. This confrontation marks the third in a series of aggressive actions by Congress members against BRS officials. Previously, similar incidents targeted MLA T Harish Rao in Khammam and MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in Hyderabad.

Congress supporters, chanting slogans like “Go Back KTR,” demanded an apology from the BRS for their alleged smear campaign against Minister Konda Surekha. They had also attempted to attack the BRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, on the preceding day.