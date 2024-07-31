Hyderabad News | Deputy Commercial Tax Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹2 Lakh Bribe

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Sridhar Reddy, the Deputy Commercial Tax Officer of the Panjagutta Circle-I in Hyderabad, on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,00,000 from a private firm owner.

The arrest has brought to light yet another case of alleged misconduct within the tax department, sparking public outrage and calls for stricter enforcement against corruption.

The Sting Operation

Sridhar Reddy was reportedly caught red-handed by the ACB officials on Monday while accepting the bribe from the proprietor of a private firm. According to sources, Reddy had demanded the bribe in exchange for finalizing an audit and closing a notice against the firm, which had been under scrutiny for alleged discrepancies in its tax filings.

The ACB had received a complaint from the firm owner, who alleged that Reddy was using his position to extort money. Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap to catch Reddy in the act. The operation was meticulously planned, with officials ensuring that every step of the transaction was monitored and recorded.

ACB’s Swift Action

The ACB’s swift action against Sridhar Reddy demonstrates the agency’s commitment to rooting out corruption within government departments. Upon receiving the complaint, the ACB immediately set up a team to investigate the matter and gather evidence. The operation culminated in the arrest of Reddy at his office in the Panjagutta Circle-I, where he was found with the bribe money in his possession.

The ACB officials also conducted a search of Reddy’s office and residence, seizing several documents and electronic devices that are believed to contain further evidence of corrupt practices.

Let me know if there are any other specifics you would like included or adjusted!