Hyderabad News | Doubts Arise Over Intentions Behind CM Revanth Reddy’s New Zoo Park Proposal

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent plans to establish a new zoo park on the outskirts of Hyderabad have sparked skepticism and concern among various stakeholders, particularly in light of the financial burden and the necessity of such a project.

The proposed zoo park, intended to cover 1,000 acres, has raised questions about the government’s priorities, especially given the pressing needs in other sectors.

M Padmanabha Reddy, President of the Forum for Good Governance (FGG), voiced his concerns, stating that while the existing Nehru Zoo Park at Bahadurpura is one of the best in the country, the move to establish a new zoo should only be considered if it truly addresses a space constraint. He emphasized that the state should first focus on urgent issues like health, education, and infrastructure before embarking on a costly zoo project.

“The State government is already securing numerous loans for various works. At this juncture, establishing a new zoo park with significant expenditure should be reconsidered until key priorities are handled,” said Reddy.

The Forest Department, meanwhile, highlighted the challenges involved, particularly in securing approvals from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). They pointed out that while land availability might not be an issue, convincing the CZA of the need for another zoo within 30 to 40 kilometers of the existing one would be difficult. The proximity of other zoos, such as the one in Mahabubnagar, adds to the complexity.

In addition to logistical challenges, the process of setting up a new zoo park could take three to four years and require substantial financial investment. This has led some to question the real motives behind the proposal. A senior real estate developer from the city suggested that the announcement might be more about stimulating real estate activity, particularly in the underperforming capital region, than about genuinely expanding the city’s zoological offerings.

The developer pointed out that similar initiatives, like the foundation of a new High Court complex in Rajendranagar, have been used to boost real estate in specific areas. “The proposed new zoo park could become another marketing gimmick for developers, with the actual project potentially being shelved after real estate profits are realized,” he said.

This perspective raises concerns that the zoo park proposal might be less about conservation and public recreation and more about financial gains for certain sectors, casting doubt on the long-term viability and sincerity of the project.