Hyderabad News | Epidemic Outbreak in City; Hospitals Struggle with Increasing Patient Load

Hyderabad: The number of people affected by various epidemics in Hyderabad is on the rise. Dr. Vijayalakshmi, the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Fever Hospital, stated that there has been a noticeable increase in the number of patients visiting the hospital’s outpatient department.

She mentioned that most patients recover after about two days of treatment and are then discharged.

The hospital has also admitted patients suffering from dengue. Dr. Vijayalakshmi highlighted that patients are experiencing severe seasonal fevers, body aches, vomiting, low blood pressure, and joint pain. She advised that affected individuals should consume fresh food, clean water, and fruits to aid in their recovery.

She assured that the hospital is providing adequate treatment facilities for the patients. Dengue, in particular, can cause a significant drop in platelet count. Due to seasonal changes and poor sanitation, dengue cases are on the rise, not only in the state of Telangana but also in the capital city, Hyderabad. This increase has led many patients to seek treatment in both government and private hospitals.

Notably, a large number of poor individuals are turning to government hospitals after initially seeking treatment in private hospitals. These individuals reported that they did not experience improvement in their condition and faced high medical expenses, leading them to seek better and more affordable treatment for dengue in government hospitals as a last resort.