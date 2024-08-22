Hyderabad News | Felicitation Ceremony Honors Telangana’s Medalists from Junior National Aquatic Championship

Hyderabad: A felicitation ceremony was held to honor the medal winners from Telangana who excelled at the 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2024, held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from August 6 to August 11, 2024.

The event was presided over by Smt. Sonibala Devi, IFS, VC & MD of Sats, who celebrated the achievements of the young swimmers.

Umesh Galande, General Secretary of the Telangana Swimming Association, and Sri A. Ravinder, Administrator Officer, were also present to congratulate the athletes. The ceremony recognized the dedication and hard work of the team, including the Team Manager Kiran Kumar T and Team Coach John Siddiqui.

Medal Winners:

Mylari Suhas Preetham: 3 Silver & 2 Bronze

3 Silver & 2 Bronze Sri Nithya Sagi: 1 Silver & 1 Bronze

1 Silver & 1 Bronze T.S. Tejas Kumar: 1 Silver & 2 Bronze

1 Silver & 2 Bronze Varshith Dulipudi: 1 Silver

1 Silver Yashaswi Nune: 1 Bronze

The ceremony was a testament to the swimmers’ remarkable performance and the support provided by their coaches and team officials. The event highlighted Telangana’s growing prominence in national swimming competitions and celebrated the athletes’ impressive achievements.