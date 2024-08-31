Hyderabad News | Flood Waters Begin to Reach Hyderabad’s Twin Reservoirs Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar Amidst Continued Rains

Hyderabad: As heavy rains persist in Hyderabad and its surrounding suburbs, floodwaters have begun to reach the city’s twin reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director, Ashok Reddy, has issued an alert to officials, particularly regarding the Musi River catchment areas, in anticipation of further rainfall.

The reservoirs are receiving rainwater from various catchment areas. For Osman Sagar, floodwaters are flowing in from Chevella, Vikarabad, Shankarapally, Mumanpally, and Dobipet areas via the Musi River. Meanwhile, Himayat Sagar is being fed by rainwater from regions like Chevella, Andapur, Kotwal Pet, Narkuda, Tandoor, and Moinabad through the Esi River.

Ashok Reddy has instructed the Emergency Response Teams (ERT) and SPT vehicles operating at the field level to remain vigilant, particularly in identifying and addressing frequently overflowing manholes. He emphasized the need for special measures to prevent the supply of contaminated water and to ensure that drinking water is adequately chlorinated during this period of heavy rainfall.