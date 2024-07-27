Hyderabad News | GLIDA Announces Inauguration of its Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Hub in City

Hyderabad: GLIDA, one of India’s leading public EV Charge Point Operators (formerly known as Fortum Charge & Drive India), today announced the inauguration of its largest electric vehicle charging hub in Hyderabad with 102 charging points.

The new hub unlocks a newer milestone for GLIDA as it continues to strengthen EV charging infrastructure in the country for faster adoption of electric mobility.

The hub has one 200KW Ultrafast chargers with six satellite dispensers, 28 nos of 60KW CCS2 dual gun DC chargers, 8 nos of 30KW CCS2 dual gun DC chargers, 20 nos of Type-2 7.4KW AC chargers and 2 Nos of DC001 dual gun chargers. At any point, 102 cars can be charged at this hub.

GLIDA EV Charging Hub located in Shamshabad near Hyderabad Airport was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Industries & Commerce Departments, Government of Telangana in the presence of various Government officials, EV users, journalists, auto industry influencers and GLIDA officials.

Commenting on the hub inauguration, Mr. Awadhesh K. Jha, Executive Director, GLIDA, said, “Today marks a significant milestone for GLIDA as we inaugurate our largest EV Charging Hub with 102 charging points in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad has always been a city of firsts for us; it was here that we inaugurated our first fast public EV charging station in partnership with IOCL on July 7, 2018.

Looking at our journey since then, we thank the Government of Telangana; Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, early EV adopters, EV fleet operators like Hail Cab, OHM Mobility and our partners like Exicom, Statiq for their continued trust and support. At GLIDA, we remain dedicated to providing a seamless and efficient charging experience that encourages faster adoption of electric vehicles nationwide.”

The newly inaugurated GLIDA EV Charging Hub underscores GLIDA’s dedication to advancing electric mobility and making sustainable transportation accessible. Recently, GLIDA commissioned a 200 KW superfast Kempower charger with six satellite charging points at DLF Cyber Park, Gurugram, strengthening its partnership with DLF.

This achievement reflects GLIDA’s #AllLightsGreen philosophy, ensuring a robust and convenient charging network for EV users across India. By providing faster, more convenient charging solutions, GLIDA is helping to usher in a new era of electric mobility for the nation.