Hyderabad News | Heavy Rainfall BHEL Factory Area Records 85.3 mm

Hyderabad: Continuous rainfall has been observed across Telangana, including the state capital Hyderabad, since yesterday.

The highest rainfall was recorded in the BHEL Factory area of Hyderabad, with a significant 85.3 mm of rain by 8:30 am on Sunday morning. Gachibowli received 81.3 mm of rainfall, while KPHB recorded 78.3 mm.

Other areas also experienced substantial rainfall, with Hyder Nagar receiving 77.8 mm, the University of Hyderabad seeing 76.5 mm, Yusufguda at 74.8 mm, Shaikpet with 72.8 mm, and Kapra registering 71.5 mm.

The heavy downpour has led to waterlogging in several parts of Hyderabad, causing disruptions to traffic and daily activities. Local authorities are on high alert, closely monitoring the situation. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions and stay safe during this period of heavy rain.