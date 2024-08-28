Hyderabad News | Hidden Cameras Found in OYO Hotel Room at Shamsabad, Suspect Arrested

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident at the Sita Grand OYO Hotel in Shamsabad, hidden cameras were discovered inside a hotel room. The hotel manager, identified as Ganesh from Ongole, allegedly installed secret cameras inside the light bulbs in the bedroom.

According to reports, the manager used these hidden cameras to record inappropriate videos of guests staying in the rooms. He then allegedly used these videos to blackmail the victims.

The issue came to light when a couple staying at the hotel noticed the hidden cameras and filed a complaint with the police. Following an investigation, the police conducted a search and took the accused, Ganesh, into custody.

This incident has raised serious concerns about privacy and safety in hotels, prompting calls for stricter regulations and surveillance measures.