Hyderabad News | Hussain Sagar Lake Reaches Full Tank Level; Sluice Gates Lifted to 3.5 Feet: Video

Hyderabad: Continuous heavy rains in Hyderabad over the past few days have led to significant inflows into Hussain Sagar Lake. On Tuesday morning, the water levels in the lake reached 513.63 feet, surpassing the full tank level of 513.41 feet.

To manage the rising water levels, authorities have released 1,600 cusecs of water downstream. Currently, the lake is receiving inflows of 1,850 cusecs, while outflows have been set at 2,100 cusecs.

Sluice gates have been lifted to 3.5 feet to facilitate the release of excess water and prevent potential flooding in the surrounding areas.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as heavy rains persist in the city.