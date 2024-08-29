Hyderabad News | HYDRA Issued Notice to CM Revanth’s Brother Tirupati Reddy’s Residence

Hyderabad: Hydra officials have issued notices to the residence of Tirupati Reddy, the brother of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Tirupati Reddy’s house, located in the Madhapur Amar Cooperative Society, has been identified by authorities as being within the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundary.

In addition, notices have also been issued to residents of Kavuri Hills, Nectars Colony, Doctors Colony, and Amar Society, all located near Durgam Cheruvu. Authorities have instructed the residents to demolish any illegal constructions within a month.

The notices were part of a broader effort by the authorities to address encroachments and illegal constructions around water bodies and protected areas in Hyderabad.

Officials emphasized the importance of adhering to the regulations to prevent environmental degradation and ensure public safety. They also warned that failure to comply with the demolition orders within the stipulated time frame would result in further legal action.