Hyderabad News | HYDRA Refutes Nagarjuna’s Claims About Stay Order on N-Convention Demolition

Hyderabad: The recent demolition of N-Convention, owned by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, has sparked a heated exchange between the property owner and HYDRA officials.

HYDRA authorities stating that the structures were illegally built on Full Tank Level (FTL) land, justifying their actions as per legal requirements.

However, actor Nagarjuna reacted strongly to the demolition, asserting that there was a stay order in place from the High Court preventing any such action. He claimed the demolition was carried out without any prior notice and questioned the legality of the operation.

“The land is patta land, and no part of the tank bed has been encroached upon. It is shocking that the demolition was conducted without issuing any notice, especially when a stay order was in place,” Nagarjuna stated.

In response, HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath dismissed Nagarjuna’s claims, stating that no stay order exists on the N-Convention property. “There is no stay order on N-Convention. The demolition was executed because the constructions were within the FTL, and the lake area was encroached upon. Our actions were completely within the law,” Ranganath clarified.

This back-and-forth has drawn significant public attention, with HYDRA maintaining that the demolition was lawful and necessary to reclaim encroached land, while Nagarjuna continues to argue that the actions were in violation of legal orders and proper protocol.

As the dispute continues, all eyes are on the legal proceedings and potential next steps from both parties involved.