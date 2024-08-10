Hyderabad News | In Nampally, a 12-year-old girl narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping.

Hyderabad: The girl’s father, who is a tailor by profession and lives in a flat on the third floor of an apartment building, recounted the incident to the media.

He stated that an unknown person knocked on their flat door, and when the girl stepped outside, the man forcibly covered her mouth and abducted her, taking her near Hope Hospital and forcing her into a car. However, the girl, acting quickly and bravely, bit the abductor’s hand, managed to escape from his grasp, and ran towards Nampally Railway Station.

At the railway station, she approached police officers present there and narrated the entire incident. Using the police officer’s phone, the girl informed her mother, who then alerted her father. The father immediately rushed to Nampally Police Station, leaving his shop behind.

Local residents also assisted in the search, accompanying the father to the railway station, where the girl was found with the police officers.

The police handed the girl over to her father. A complaint regarding the attempted abduction was filed with Habeeb Nagar Police.