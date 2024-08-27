Hyderabad News | Major Dhyan Chand’s Birth Anniversary Marked with National Sports Day Celebrations at L.B. Stadium

Hyderabad: The National Sports Day celebrations, marking the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, commenced at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad and will continue until August 29. The event is organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Teams from various organizations, including TGO, TNGO, Secretariat Employees, and Class-IV Employees, are participating in the event. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Other notable guests present were Sri Anil Kumar Yadav, MP Rajya Sabha; Sri K. Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of SAT; and Smt. A. Sonibala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of SAT.

Athletics Results:

100 Meters Men Final (Below 50 years):

M. Srikanth (TNGO) M. Shravan Kumar (TNGO) Jaya Chandra (TGO)

100 Meters Women Final (Below 50 years):

P. Hyma (TNGO) P. Prasanna (TGO) P. Susmitha (TNGO, College Education)

50 Meters Men Final (Above 50 years):

A. Venkateshwarlu P. Srinivasa Rao M. Ramakrishna Goud

50 Meters Women Final (Above 50 years):

B. Mangamma (TGO) B.R. Rajini (TNGO) P. Kalavathi (TNGO)

Shot-put Women’s Results:

Dr. S. Swathi (TGO, Animal Husbandry) U. Kalyani (TGO, Sports Authority) P. Hyma (TNGO, Excise Dept.)

The event showcases the athletic prowess and sportsmanship of the participants from various government departments. The celebrations will continue with various other sporting events and activities to promote the importance of sports and physical fitness.