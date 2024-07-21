Hyderabad News | Man Kills Wife and Minor Daughter then Commits Suicide

Hyderabad: A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and 10-month-old baby in the early hours of Sunday in the city.

According to police, the man, identified as Ganesh, resides in Bowenpally with his wife, Swapna, and their three children. Ganesh, who worked as an autorickshaw driver, frequently quarrelled with his wife over suspicions related to fertility issues.

In the early hours of today, Ganesh allegedly killed his wife, Swapna, and their youngest daughter, Nakshatra, by strangling them. He then committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train near Begumpet.

Upon receiving the information, police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Further investigation is underway, police added.