Hyderabad News | Man Seen Walking Dangerously Across Charminar Windows, Alarms Authorities

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man was spotted walking dangerously along the iconic Charminar, gripping onto one window while attempting to cross to another. The daring act caused alarm among onlookers and raised concerns about the safety of the historic monument.

Authorities suspect the individual could be one of the workers involved in ongoing restoration work at the site.

Police have initiated an investigation to identify the person and ensure that proper safety measures are enforced to prevent any future mishaps.