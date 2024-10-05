Hyderabad

Hyderabad News | Man Seen Walking Dangerously Across Charminar Windows, Alarms Authorities

In a shocking incident, a man was spotted walking dangerously along the iconic Charminar, gripping onto one window while attempting to cross to another. The daring act caused alarm among onlookers and raised concerns about the safety of the historic monument.

Fouzia Farhana5 October 2024 - 14:24
243 1 minute read
Hyderabad News | Man Seen Walking Dangerously Across Charminar Windows, Alarms Authorities
Hyderabad News | Man Seen Walking Dangerously Across Charminar Windows, Alarms Authorities

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man was spotted walking dangerously along the iconic Charminar, gripping onto one window while attempting to cross to another. The daring act caused alarm among onlookers and raised concerns about the safety of the historic monument.

Authorities suspect the individual could be one of the workers involved in ongoing restoration work at the site.

Police have initiated an investigation to identify the person and ensure that proper safety measures are enforced to prevent any future mishaps.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana5 October 2024 - 14:24
243 1 minute read

Related Articles

Advocate Questions HYDRA's Hasty Demolition Actions, Calls for Proper Procedures

Advocate Questions HYDRA’s Hasty Demolition Actions, Calls for Proper Procedures

5 October 2024 - 15:12
Hyderabad News | Negligence at Gandhi Hospital Leads to Pregnant Woman's Death from Severe Blood Loss

Hyderabad News | Negligence at Gandhi Hospital Leads to Pregnant Woman’s Death from Severe Blood Loss

5 October 2024 - 14:49
BJP Membership Cards Distributed to Senior Citizens in Hyderabad

BJP Membership Cards Distributed to Senior Citizens in Hyderabad

5 October 2024 - 14:42
Controversy Erupts Over Allegations of Musi River Project Benefiting Robert Vadra

Controversy Erupts Over Allegations of Musi River Project Benefiting Robert Vadra

5 October 2024 - 14:03
Back to top button