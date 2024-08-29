Hyderabad News | National Sports Day Celebrations Held at Gachibowli Stadium

Hyderabad: On the eve of the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on August 29, 2024.

The event featured an exhibition match involving junior and sub-junior boys’ and girls’ teams, showcasing young talents in the field of hockey.

During the event, the Sports Authority of Telangana honored outstanding athletes by presenting a cheque of 5 lakh rupees each to Esha Singh, a rifle shooter, and Nikhat Zareen, a boxer, recognizing their achievements and contributions to sports.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Chief Guest Sri D. Sridhar Babu, IT Minister of Telangana, Smt. Dansari Anasuya Seethakka, Minister for Panchayati Raj & Rural Development of Telangana, Sri Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, MLA of Ramagundam, Sri A.P. Jitender Reddy, Former MP and Sports Advisor to the Government of Telangana, Sri K. Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, Smt. A. Sonibala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana, and Sri Bhem Singh, Secretary of the Telangana Hockey Association, among others.

The celebrations highlighted the importance of sports in fostering national pride and the significance of supporting young athletes in their pursuit of excellence.