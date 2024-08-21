Hyderabad News | One Day On-Campus Study Abroad Fair

Hyderabad: The Career Guidance Cell (CGC) of MGIT organized “One Day On-Campus Study Abroad Fair” in collaboration with the Global Education and Careers Forum (GECF) Hyderabad on August 21 at MGIT.

The objective of the fair is to provide information and guidance to B. Tech. V & VII students who are interested in pursuing higher education abroad.

The fair has been inaugurated by Principal of MGIT Dr G. Chandra Mohan Reddy, who addressed the students and encouraged them to explore the various opportunities available for them in different countries and universities.

Vice-Principal Dr K. Sudhakar Reddy appreciated the efforts of CGC and GECF for organizing such a beneficial event. The fair was attended by 25 delegates representing various esteemed universities from the USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany and Ireland, led by Lakshminarayanan of GECF.

They set up their stalls in two seminar halls of E- Block (Room Nos. E 301&302) and interacted with the students individually and in groups. They provided information about the courses offered, admission requirements, scholarships, visa procedures, and career prospects in their respective universities and countries. They also distributed brochures, flyers, and other promotional materials to the students.

The students expressed their satisfaction and gratitude for having such an opportunity to meet and interact with the representatives of different universities under one roof.

The fair was concluded with a vote of thanks by the Chairman of CGC, Dr C. S. Srinivas. The fair was a fruitful and informative event that helped nearly 600 students to gain awareness and knowledge about the various higher education opportunities abroad.

It also motivated them to pursue their dreams and aspirations with confidence and determination of pursuing higher learning in top universities across the world. (NSS)