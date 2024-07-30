Hyderabad News | Partial Damage to Historic Charminar Clock During Renovation: Video

Hyderabad: The iconic Charminar in Hyderabad, a symbol of the city’s rich history and heritage, has revealed yet another chapter in its storied past. During ongoing renovation work, officials discovered that the 135-year-old clock on the eastern side of this 425-year-old monument has suffered partial damage.

The Charminar, constructed during the Qutb Shahi dynasty, stands as one of the most recognizable landmarks in India. The clock, which has been an integral part of the monument, was found to have a damaged dial board.

This finding came to light as conservationists undertook essential maintenance and restoration efforts to preserve the structure’s grandeur.

Videos and images of the damaged clock quickly circulated on various social media platforms, capturing the attention of history enthusiasts and concerned citizens alike. The footage has sparked discussions about the importance of safeguarding historical sites and the challenges faced in maintaining such ancient structures.

Officials from the Archaeological Department are assessing the extent of the damage and are planning appropriate restoration measures to ensure the clock is restored to its original condition. The ongoing restoration work aims to preserve the architectural integrity of the Charminar while addressing any structural issues that have developed over time.

The Charminar remains a testament to Hyderabad’s rich cultural legacy, attracting tourists and history lovers from across the globe. As efforts to conserve this historical marvel continue, the discovery of the clock’s damage serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between preserving history and the inevitable wear and tear of time.