Hyderabad News | Political Fallout: Is HYDRA Putting Revanth Reddy and AIMIM’s Relationship at Risk?

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s new agency, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), has caused significant upheaval in the state’s political scene.

Notably, the All India Majlis-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has previously been a supporter of Revanth Reddy, has openly criticized his actions after HYDRA reportedly began targeting a college associated with AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Over the past few days, Fathima Owaisi College, run by AIMIM’s Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, has come under HYDRA’s scrutiny. This has sparked demands from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Congress-led Telangana government to investigate alleged encroachments by the AIMIM.

These developments have left the AIMIM perplexed and questioning Revanth Reddy’s motives for risking political friction with the AIMIM, despite their previously amicable relationship.

Since its establishment in July, HYDRA has been active in demolishing illegal encroachments built on lake beds. The agency has reclaimed over 40 acres of land for the state government, including properties such as the N Convention Centre owned by actor Nagarjuna, as well as lands belonging to various political figures.

“AIMIM leaders Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi have expressed their displeasure, yet Revanth Reddy seems to be courting trouble with these actions. Builders who financially supported his election campaign may also become targets. HYDRA’s formation was abrupt and lacked consultation,” a senior AIMIM member stated, choosing to remain anonymous.

Following the Congress’s victory in Telangana last year, Revanth Reddy forged a truce with the Owaisi brothers and even sought AIMIM’s assistance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The two parties had maintained a “friendly” relationship, a stance AIMIM previously had with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) before its defeat to Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The AIMIM official further suggested that HYDRA’s actions could face legal challenges, as there may be grounds for contesting them in court.